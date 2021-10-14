Watch
Shifting winds challenge crews fighting California fire

<b>AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 3:07 AM, Oct 14, 2021
Shifting winds posed new challenges for firefighters battling a blaze in Southern California coastal mountains that threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down for days.

The Alisal Fire is covering more than 24 square miles in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara.

Containment remains at just 5%.

The properties being protected include Rancho del Cielo, which was once owned by Ronald and Nancy Reagan and was known as the Western White House during his presidency.

An official says U.S. 101 could remain shut until the weekend.

