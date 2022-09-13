Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Several cars outside Dolphins game catch fire in stadium parking lot

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 11.14.11 AM.png
WPLG via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 11.14.11 AM.png
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 12:17:50-04

MIAMI — Some football fans in Miami saw their cars go up in smoke on Sunday.

ABC affiliate WPLG reported that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the news outlet, the smoke from the fire could be seen from inside the stadium at the Dolphins' first game of the NFL season.

Fire crews arrived to find eight parked vehicles on fire, but they were able to quickly put out the flames, NBC Miami and WFLA-TV reported.

No injuries were reported, the news outlets reported.

The fire department's spokesperson told TMZ that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United