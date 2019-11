OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee Police Department said a police officer shot and killed a man's service dog on Monday.

The owner of the dog, Larry Massey, said an officer misunderstood what was happening while he was having a seizure.

Police said there is an active investigation into the shooting of the man's dog, named Butch.

The department said it would release more information on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Susskind on WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.