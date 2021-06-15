Senate, House to award Congressional Gold Medal to all officers who responded on Jan. 6

Congress is moving forward on legislation awarding the Gold Medal to the entire Capitol Police force and the D.C. police for their bravery and heroic actions during the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, according to multiple reports.

The House passed their version of the bill Tuesday afternoon.

The Senate initially passed a measure in February to award Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal after videos and images of his actions redirecting a mob of rioters away from the chamber emerged.

However, in the weeks and months that followed, dozens of stories came to light of actions taken by all of the officers on the scene that day.

House leaders wanted to recognize the efforts of all of them.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, led by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were attempting to disrupt procedures accepting votes from the Electoral College, injured 140 police officers, resulting in several deaths, and many more questioning staying on the force.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in the history of our democracy, but because of the courage of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, it will also be etched in history as a day of heroism,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement to The Washington Post.

She said recognizing all of the officers is a “high honor,” and “it is also our responsibility: to ensure that we always remember these heroes and their valor and sacrifice.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor the legislature can bestow.

The Congressional resolutions will create three medals; one for the U.S. Capitol Police Force, one for the Metropolitan Police Department, and one will be put on display at the Smithsonian Institution.