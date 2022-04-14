Watch
Zelenskyy 'sincerely thankful' to US for additional $800M in Ukraine assistance

Russia Ukraine War Lithuania Poland Latvia Estonia
AP
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference during his meeting with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonia's President Alar Karis in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 13, 2022
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s “sincerely thankful” to the U.S. for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday’s visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders “have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions.”

In his telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy said they discussed the new weapons shipment, even tougher sanctions against Russia and efforts to bring to justice those Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said work was continuing to clear tens of thousands of unexploded shells, mines, and tripwires that were left behind in northern Ukraine by the retreating Russians.

He urged those returning to their homes in those towns to be wary of any unfamiliar object and report it to the police.

