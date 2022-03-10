VP Kamala Harris calls for international war crimes investigation into Russia

Speaking from Poland on Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Harris specifically raised instances of Russian airstrikes and bombings that have led to the death of civilians. Her comments came less than a day after Ukraine said a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol killed three people, including a child.

"We have been witnessing for weeks, and certainly just in the last 24 hours, atrocities of unimaginable proportions," Harris said Thursday.

Her comments came amid a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. At the start of the meeting, Harris thanked Morawiecki for welcoming the 1 million people who had fled Ukraine for Poland.

“I’ve been watching or reading about the work of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and so I bring you thanks from the American people,” Harris said.

Harris also reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to standing with NATO, and said the country would be ready to retaliate if Russia chose to invade any NATO territory.

"The United States is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. The United States takes seriously that an attack against one is an attack against all," she said.

Harris is also scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while in Warsaw. The Canadian leader has been in Europe in recent days meeting with allies about Ukraine.