UN says number of people who have fled Ukraine up to 3.5 million

Pawel Kuczynski/AP
Ukrainian orphans are seen during a stopover in Warsaw as they are en route to the UK, in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 21, 2022. A UK-based group Dnipro Kids is helping the nearly 50 children get refugee in the UK until the Russia's war against Ukraine is over. They were supposed to fly on Monday but got stuck in Warsaw due to a paperwork issue. (AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski)
Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 08:14:50-04

The U.N. says 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, marking Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II.

Poland has taken in the lion’s share of refugees with more than 2.1 million, followed by Romania with more than 540,000 and Moldova with more than 367,000.

Shortly after the invasion on Feb. 24, U.N. refugee agency predicted that some 4 million refugees might leave Ukraine, though it has been re-assessing that prediction. The outflows have been slowing in recent days after peaking at more than 200,000 each on two straight days in early March.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that nearly 6.5 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, suggesting that some if not most of them might to flee abroad if the war continues.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, says it has confirmed 62 attacks on health care assets in Ukraine since the conflict began and through last Friday.

The attacks caused 15 deaths and 37 injuries. The assets include hospitals and medical facilities, transport of medical supplies, warehouses, and health care workers.

