Ukraine prosecutor says 41 war crimes cases brought against Russian soldiers

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s prosecutor general said on Friday that her office was readying 41 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers.

“We have 41 suspects in cases with which we will be ready to go to court. All of them concern Article 438 of the (Ukrainian) criminal code on war crimes, but different types of war crimes. There is the bombing of civilian infrastructure, the killing of civilians, rape and looting,” Iryna Venediktova said in a live briefing on Ukrainian TV on Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects would be tried in absentia.

Friday marked the first war crime prosecution of a member of the Russian military in Kyiv, as a 21-year-old Russian soldier went on trial for the killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war.

Venediktova said that two more of the suspects, who are physically in Ukraine, are likely to face preliminary hearings next week.