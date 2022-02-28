States move to ban Russian alcohol from certain retailers

Virginia has now become one of the latest U.S. states to ban Russian alcohol from certain retailers.

As the Washington Post reported, state-owned ABC stores will have to remove Russian-made liquor products from shelves. The move came after Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas pushed for it, with at least some bipartisan support. At least seven Russian-sourced vodka brands are on the removal list in Virginia, but brands that are also produced elsewhere will still be sold, including brands like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff.

Utah's governor also signed an executive order that will require Utah's alcohol beverage control department to remove all Russian-made and Russian-branded products from shelves in the state, NBC reported.

Gov. Spencer Cox said, “Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights.” Cox said, “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

Other executive orders banning Russian alcohol were signed by Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, and Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio asked his state's commerce department to stop the purchase or sale of Russian Standard, which is the only Russian-made vodka sold in Ohio. It also comes under the brand name Green Mark.

Pennsylvania's Liquor Control Board said on Sunday that it would be halting some stores from selling Russian-made products, NBC reported.

In Canada, efforts to require a stop to the sale of Russian-made products came with Ontario's government releasing a statement that said, “all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels,” which make up over 600 stores that will be required to stop sales of these products.

Vodka maker Stoli Group also released a statement which said, “Stoli Group has had a long history of fighting oppression from the Russian regime. We unequivocally condemn the military action in Ukraine and stand in support of the Ukrainian people.”