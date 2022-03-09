Watch
State Department partnering with GoFundMe to direct funds to Ukraine for humanitarian relief

SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AP
An airport worker is seen next to carts with humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children suffering from Chernobyl aftereffects in Boryspil airport in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Thursday, April 20, 2006. The U.S.-based Children of Chernobyl Relief and Development Fund sent its 32nd airlift to Ukraine on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the explosion in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the world's worst nuclear disaster. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:36:16-05

The State Department says it has formed a public-private partnership with charitable giving website GoFundMe to allow U.S. citizens to easily donate to relief efforts in Ukraine.

In a press release Wednesday, the State Department said that it would help direct funds given to GoFundMe's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to "to organizations that are helping to address the humanitarian needs of those impacted by the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine."

"This partnership with GoFundMe.org is designed to mobilize private-sector donations and individual giving to support relief organizations aiding those impacted by Russia's actions," the State Department said in a statement.

Created just over three weeks ago, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund has raised more than $1.5 million for about two dozen nonprofits assisting with relief efforts in Ukraine. Organizations GoFundMe has partnered with include UNICEF, celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.

About 16,500 people have donated to GoFundMe's campaign.

"As the military invasion in Ukraine escalates, millions of people are facing a serious humanitarian crisis and are in need of urgent assistance," GoFundMe wrote in a description for the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund campaign. "Together, we can support communities impacted by this devastating violence and the regions open to helping displaced people."

