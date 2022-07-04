Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations

Ricky Martin
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Ricky Martin Performs at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Ricky Martin
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 11:25:03-04

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ricky Martin is denying allegations that led to a restraining order against him.

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. Police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Martin said in a tweet Sunday that the order is based on “completely false” allegations and that he will face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.”

Martin, who is married to Jwan Yosef, has not been charged with any crime.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United