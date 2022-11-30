Rescued manatees returned to the ocean off Florida after doctor's care

Three manatees have been released into the wild after being rehabilitated by doctors at Sea World in Orlando, Florida.

The manatees were rescued during multiple missions this year in April, June and July, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau and CNN.

Each measured around 11 feet long and were treated for various issues including inflammation, at least one skull fracture after being hit by a boat, dehydration and emaciation.

Sea World doctors were able to treat their injuries over the course of months so that they were health enough to be returned to the wild into the sea off the coast of South Florida's Key Colony Beach.

According to Phys.org, 2021 saw a record number of manatee deaths in just one 6 month window.

According to Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) data, 673 manatee deaths were counted in 2020 and 2019 combined.

In 2021 that number hit 841 between Jan. 1 and July 2 of that year.

FWRI said, "Most deaths occurred during the colder months when manatees migrated to and through the Indian River Lagoon where the majority of seagrass has died off."