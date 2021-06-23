'Redneck Rave' in Kentucky ends with 48 people charged, throat slashing, and an impalement

Kentucky is getting international attention for a recent five-day party billed as a "Redneck Rave." Dozens of people were arrested or cited.

Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted last week's event that organizers said would feature "mud, music, and mayhem."

The sheriff told WNKY that 14 people were arrested, and another 34 were cited on criminal charges that ranged from assault and strangulation to drug and alcohol possession.

One man reportedly had his throat slit, and a woman was allegedly choked "until she was losing consciousness" in a fight over a blanket.

Some who attended reported accidental injuries, which included one person impaled by a log that pierced the floorboard of his vehicle.

The organizer posted on Facebook plans to improve on the things that happened at this event and make the one scheduled for October even better.

Jordan Mickle at WLEX first reported this story.