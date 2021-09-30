Ravens fan pledges to get tattoo after every win this season

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) -- Nick Cullison plans to get a tattoo after every Ravens win this season.

After the Ravens finally beat the Chiefs, he got a tattoo on his leg of the final score.

His latest tattoo is a tribute to Justin Tucker’s record breaking 66-yard field goal.

"As soon as Tucker hit that 66 yarder, I was like yup. I’m in. I’m doing it," he said.

Cullison is in the military and is currently stationed in Oklahoma, but he’s from the Baltimore area and loves its sports teams. He even got engaged at Camden Yards.

His wife, Naomi, is in full support of him getting the tattoos. In fact, she's the artist doing them. Cullison's wife isn't a professional, but she hopes to be an intern as she plans to do permanent makeup for medical patients.

“First question I get is 'what did your wife have to say about this?'," Cullison said. He replies, "she’s the one doing them. I’m not doing it behind her back."

The tattoos are also catching the attention of some Ravens players. Lamar Jackson retweeted a photo about Cullison’s tattoo after their win against the Lions Sunday. Cullison also said he posted the first one to his Instagram story.

He said former Saints quarterback Drew Brees even left a comment under a social media post about one of his tattoos.

“To see that interaction something so subtle like that. It’s awesome," Cullison said.

Cullison said he’s prepared to get more than a dozen tattoos with the last one hopefully being after the Ravens win the Super Bowl.

"I’m going to have to save my whole shin for that one," he said. "That’s going to be Lamar holding the Lombardi up.”

But, even if that doesn’t happen, he said he’ll be happy with his decision win, lose or draw.

"These are memories," he said. "And that’s all I care about.”

This story was first reported by Ray Strickland on wmar2news.com.