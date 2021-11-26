Rare Roman mosaic found on farm in Great Britain

Archaeologists have unearthed a Roman mosaic under a farm in Great Britain.

In a press release, the National Historic Archive said that this is the first time a mosaic of this kind has been uncovered in 1,600 years.

"Finding some unusual pottery amongst the wheat piqued my interest and prompted some further investigative work," said Jim Irvine. "Later, looking at the satellite imagery I spotted a very clear crop mark as if someone had drawn on my computer screen with a piece of chalk! This really was the ‘oh wow’ moment, and the beginning of the story."

The artwork depicts the Greek hero Achilles' battle with Hector during the Trojan war.

The mosaic is about 36 feet long and 30 feet wide.

Historians believe the mosaic dates back to the third or fourth century.

Also found on the site were human remains dating back to the late Roman or early medieval period.