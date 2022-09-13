Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Rapper PnB Rock killed during robbery inside Los Angeles restaurant

PnB Rock
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
PnB Rock
Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 13:28:52-04

LOS ANGELES — Atlantic Records confirmed Tuesday that rapper PnB Rock has died, calling his death a "senseless loss."

According to multiple news outlets, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper was eating inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday when he was fatally shot.

Detailing information about the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said around 1:15 p.m., a male suspect approached the victim's table, pulled out a gun and demanded items from the victim, who they would not confirm as the rapper, the Associated Press reported.

Police said an argument ensued and then shots rang out, with the victim being struck multiple times, the news outlets reported.

According to police, the suspect took items from the victim before leaving in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, the Associated Press reported.

Police said no one else was injured in the shooting, the news outlets reported.

Atlantic Records said the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was a great friend who was a “wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United