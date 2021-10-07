Watch
Rachel Maddow reveals she underwent surgery to treat skin cancer

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," moderates a panel at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 she is quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Maddow said on social media that she tested negative so far for COVID-19 but plans to remain at home until it's “safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Rachel Maddow
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 07, 2021
Political talk show host Rachel Maddow says she had surgery after learning a mole on her neck was cancerous.

Maddow detailed her experience on her MSNBC program, "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Maddow said her partner Susan noticed a mole that had changed while the pair was at a baseball game.

She told Maddow to get it checked.

After her hairdresser confirmed the next day that the mole appeared to have changed, Maddow said she visited a dermatologist.

A biopsy was conducted on the mole, and it was confirmed that it was cancerous, Maddow said.

"Susan was right like she always is," Maddow said on her show.

Maddow told viewers that she underwent surgery, and will be fine.

She encouraged everyone to get yearly checkups to make sure they are fine.

"Put it in the calendar in your phone for a year from now, and then actually come back and do that follow-up appointment," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. However, it's highly treatable, the American Academy of Dermatology Association says.

