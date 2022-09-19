Post Malone falls in hole during concert, suffers bruised ribs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Post Malone said "everything is good" following a hard fall during his St. Louis concert.

The singer was in the middle of performing a song when he fell into a hole in the stage. The show was immediately stopped as people rushed to tend to Post Malone.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," Post Malone said in a video posted on Twitter.

Post Malone said the hole is part of the stage setup for the acoustic part of the show. He blamed himself for not seeing it.

Post Malone's manager said the singer suffered bruised ribs, but an X-ray showed nothing was broken.

The singer said he will do a two-hour show the next time he is in the area to make up for the songs the fans missed.