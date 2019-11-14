At least one person is dead and multiple people were injured in a shooting that occurred at a southern California high school Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The suspect is now in custody and being treated at a local hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh , suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Previous reports from CNN, NBC News and MSNBC said the suspected shooter was dead.

Several people were injured in the shooting but totals have been fluctuating. The Los Angeles County Fire department reported at 10:18 a.m. that at least six patients were transported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department previously said on Twitter that approximately five victims are being treated. The Associated Press initially reported there were at least six people who were hurt, but updated their total "several" injured. Initial reports of six victims were likely due to duplicate reports, the AP said.

It's unclear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas told the AP.

Four patients were taken to Henry Mayo Hospital with three in critical condition, the hospital said. Three males and one female were injured, according to the hospital, and the female is now deceased. Two males are still in critical condition and the other male is in "good condition." The hospital initially reported they were receiving five patients.



"Shooting at Saugus High School, Please avoid the area," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow (sic)."

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the shooting.

More on this as it develops.