Police responding to shooting at Long Island grocery store

Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 20, 2021
Police in Long Island are responding to reports of gunshots at a local grocery store.

WCBS-TV and WNBC-TV in New York City report that police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead.

Both outlets report that three people were shot.

The Nassau County Police Department said that the suspect has not yet been apprehended. They're asking residents in the area to remain indoors.

West Hempstead is an inner suburb of New York City and is located just a few miles east of Queens on Long Island.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

