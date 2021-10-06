4 injured, 3 hospitalized in shooting at Texas high school

Four people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Three of those victims were transported to a local hospital, and police believe two of those hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unclear.

According to Kevin Kolbye, the assistant chief of police for the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m. local time Wednesday morning.

Kolbye said he believes the incident began as a "fight between a student and another individual in class" and that

"a gun was used." The suspect later fled campus.

Police added that they are seeking 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins as a person of interest in connection with the incident. Mansfield chief of police Tracy Aaron warned that Simpkins is "armed and dangerous."

Officials said they are currently conducting a "methodical" search of the building, and once that is complete, Timberview High School students will be transported to the nearby Center for Performing Arts, where they can meet up with their patents.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.