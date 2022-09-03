Plane lands safely in field after pilot reportedly threatened to crash

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — An airplane that circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning has landed.

Police evacuated a Walmart store after they say the pilot threatened to crash into it.

The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, at about 5 a.m. It was still in the air for several hours before landing. The pilot was reportedly taken into custody.

Authorities believe the aircraft — a Beechcraft King Air C90A — was stolen from a local airport. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

“I've never seen anything like this in this town,” Criss told The Associated Press. “It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

Former state Rep. Steve Holland, who is a funeral director in Tupelo, said he had received calls from families concerned about the plane.

“One called and said, ‘Oh, my God, do we need to cancel mother’s funeral?'" Holland said. “I just told them, ‘No, life’s going to go on.'”