Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting

Police in Alabama say they responded to a shooting at a church just outside of the city of Birmingham on Thursday. At least one person has been confirmed dead, and 2 hurt, authorities confirmed.

In a statement from the Vestavia Hill Police Department, law enforcement say they responded to the shooting at around 6:22 p.m. Central Time at the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church located in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Police say they were responding to reports of an active shooter at the scene.

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded including fire and rescue. Multiple people were confirmed to be shot when officers arrived. Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.

Police declined to name the suspect at a news conference on Thursday evening. The dead and wounded were not identified either.

According to the church's website, a "Boomers Potluck" was planned for Thursday, June 16, and was set to start at 5 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story and may continue to be updated.