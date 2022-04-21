Police: 5 people, dog found dead inside Minnesota home

DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota say five people, including a dog, were found dead inside a home in Duluth on Wednesday after police were called to conduct a welfare check.

The names of the deceased and the cause of death have not been released.

According to the Duluth Police Department, Hermantown police initially received a welfare check call at about 11:30 a.m. to check on someone in that city.

During its investigation, Hermantown police contacted Duluth police, who were informed before arriving at the residence in Duluth that the subject may have weapons, so other law enforcement agencies were called in to assist.

The area was searched before officers entered the home.

Once inside the home, officers found the bodies.

"It is believed that the individuals are all related," police said.