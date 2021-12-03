Plumber finds cash, checks in wall at Joel Osteen's Texas church

An undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found in a wall at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

The discovery was made public when the plumber, who found the money, spoke on a morning show at 100.3 The Bull.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber said, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

The Houston Chronicle reports that the church confirmed the discovery.

"Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation," a church representative said in a statement.

The discovery comes seven years after the church reported that $600,000 in cash and checks were stolen from a safe.

According to the Houston Chronicle, no arrests were made in the case.

At this point, it's unclear whether the newly-discovered money is the same as the cash and checks that were stolen in 2014.