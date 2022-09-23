Person dies days after building explosion in Chicago

One of the eight people taken to the hospital after a building explosion in Chicago has died, authorities said.

According to Chicago Fire, the person who died suffered the most serious injuries from the explosion, which occurred apartment building on the city's West Side.

Authorities said they believe the explosion may have come from the fourth floor of the 35-unit building.

Chicago Fire added that federal authorities are assisting with the investigation.

The building reportedly failed its most recent inspection in 2020.