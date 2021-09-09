Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

items.[0].image.alt
Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP
alqaeda.jpeg
Posted at 2:36 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 02:36:24-04

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power.

“That’s the nature of the organization,” he told a small group of reporters in Kuwait City at the conclusion of a four-day tour of Persian Gulf states.

He said the United States is prepared to prevent an al-Qaida comeback that would threaten the United States.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716