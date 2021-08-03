Watch
Olympics Latest: Biles wins balance beam bronze in return

AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Posted at 5:54 AM, Aug 03, 2021
Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympics.

The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Biles, using a routine that ended with a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — posted a score of 14.000. That was good enough for second after four competitors during the eight-woman final.

