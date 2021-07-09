Officials publicly identify more victims from Surfside collapse, death toll at 64

The Miami-Dade Police on Thursday evening publicly identified 10 more victims from a June 24 condo tower collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The public identification of the victims comes as first responders continue recovery efforts on the debris pile.

On Thursday, officials recovered 10 additional victims from the rubble — six in the morning and four in the afternoon — to bring the death toll from the tragedy to 64. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 76 people presumed to be in the building at the time of the collapse are still missing.

"Please pray for the families who are grappling with impossible news and are grieving," Levine Cava said Thursday.

#UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021

The names of 38 victims have been made public. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Gino Cattarossi, 89

Graciela Cattarossi, 86

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gonzalo Torre, 81

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Simon Segal, 89

Gladys Lozano, 79

Nancy Kress Levin, 76

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Elaine Lia Sabino, 71

Gloria Machado, 71

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68

Francis Fernandez, 67

Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

Gary Cohen, 58

David Epstein, 58

Andrea Cattarossi, 56

Bonnie Epstein, 56

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Harold Rosenberg, 52

Jay Kleiman, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Graciela Cattarossi, 48

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Ruslan Manashirov, 36

Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse. That girl's name has not been made public at the request of the family.

Thursday marked the two-week anniversary of the spontaneous partial collapse of Champlain Towers South. Levine Cava said that workers paused at 1:30 a.m. Thursday to honor the moment when the tower fell.

Thursday marked the first full day of "recovery" efforts. Previously, first responders had been in "search and rescue" mode, but officials determined on Wednesday that it would be impossible to find any survivors remaining in the rubble.

First responders have not pulled any survivors from the debris since the day of the collapse.

Officials have described the collapse of the building as a "pancake," meaning there were few if any "void spaces" where people could be trapped and still survive.

Leaders with the recovery effort will brief the media again on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET.