NYPD continues search for person of interest in subway attack

NEW YORK — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Tuesday morning's attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

The search focused partly on a man said by police to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Investigators stressed they weren’t sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting.

He is only being named as a person of interest at this time.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

In one YouTube video uploaded Monday, James reportedly said he thought about killing people who hurt him, CNN reported.

People with information about the incident are asked to call 800-577-TIPS.