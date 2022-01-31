Novavax requests FDA authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine

There may soon be another COVID-19 vaccine on the market in the U.S.

Novavax announced Monday that it has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in adults.

Unlike the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, Novavax says its vaccine is protein-based.

"We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option built on a well-understood protein-based vaccine platform that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.

In clinical trials, the company said its two-dose vaccine showed about a 90% efficacy against COVID-19. However, those trials were conducted prior to the omicron variant becoming the dominant strain.

Novavax said the most common side effects were headache, nausea, injection site tenderness and fatigue.

The Novavax vaccine is currently available for use in 170 countries, according to The Hill.