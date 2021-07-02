Watch
‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin

AP Photo/Nathan Howard
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jul 02, 2021
Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California border.

The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history.

And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction.

Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem.

The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making.

But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

