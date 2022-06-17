Watch
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

No bail for Canisius basketball recruit facing gun charges

gavel court law legal
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
gavel court law legal
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 18:33:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius College basketball recruit Sarion McGee has been denied bail on 15 weapon-related charges.

Police at the school in Buffalo, New York, arrested McGee on Sunday for having two handguns, a shotgun, and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school's indoor athletic complex.

Buffalo city court judge Andrew LoTiempo declined to grant bail on Friday while questioning why McGee needed "three guns and hundreds of bullets to go play basketball."

McGee's lawyer, Michael Seibert, told the judge the guns and ammunition were purchased legally in Wisconsin and Illinois.

He said the 23-year-old McGee had them in his car because he had just arrived in Buffalo and hadn't found a place to live.

Seibert plans to have a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The guns were found after a campus police officer initially checked cars parked illegally at the Canisius athletics lot.

McGee's arrest comes in the wake of several mass shootings in the U.S., including one at a Buffalo supermarket where 10 people were killed.

McGee faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United