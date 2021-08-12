NHTSA issues recall on select BMW, Subaru vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls that include BMW recalling over 50,000 vehicles, including its Toyota Supra and Subaru recalling more than 165,000 vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, BMW recalls the 2020-2021 Supra because engine management software could cause the loss of braking assist at startup. BMW manufactured the Supra, hence why the German automaker issued the recall.

BMW also recalls 2020 M340i, M340i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive, X3 M40i, 2020-2021 X4 M40i, 745Le xDrive, and 2019-2021 Z4 M40i due to the loss of braking.

According to the NHTSA, Subaru recalls several vehicles, including the Ascent, Forester, Impreza, Outback, due to a faulty fuel pump.

The models being recalled are 2019-2020 Ascent SUVs, 2018 Forester SUVs, 2018-2020 Impreza hatchbacks and sedans, 2018-2020 Legacy sedans, 2018-2020 Outback SUVs, 2018-2019 WRX sedans, and 2018-2019 BRZ coupes, according to Consumer Reports.