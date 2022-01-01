Watch
New Year's Day Rose Parade set to go despite virus surge

Michael Owen Baker/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah were set to go forward on New Year's Day despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancelation of the 2021 parade. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
Rose Parade
Posted at 10:03 PM, Dec 31, 2021
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah are set to go forward on New Year's Day despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of the 2021 parade.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition is scheduled to feature actor Levar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units, and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of "Dream. Believe. Achieve."

In a change due to soaring infections, the Kaiser Permanente health care network says its float will not have 20 front-line medical workers riding or walking alongside.

According to the Associated Press, officials said spectators were able to camp overnight on sidewalks to stake out their spot.

Spectators are being urged to wear masks and to socially distance themselves from those that are not part of their groups, the news outlet reported.

