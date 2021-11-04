Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

New grand jury seated as Trump criminal probe continues

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the probe as the previous panel’s term was set to run out, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 6:19 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 18:19:43-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence as the previous panel’s term was set to run out.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The development comes as the Manhattan district attorney’s office is weighing whether to seek more indictments in a case that has already resulted in tax fraud charges against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Manhattan DA’s office declined comment.

A message seeking comment was left with a Trump Organization lawyer.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!