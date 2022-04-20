Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Netflix loses 200k subscribers in first quarter, expects to lose more

Netflix
Matt Rourke/AP
This July 17, 2017, photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Netflix
Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 08:56:48-04

Not only is Netflix losing subscribers, its shares are also now tanking as a result.

Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, making it the first time it lost subscribers in more than a decade.

The last time the company lost customers was in October of 2011.

Netflix estimates it may lose another 2 million subscribers in the second quarter.

The streaming giant originally predicted it would add 2.5 million subscribers during the first quarter – and that was a modest estimate.

Revenue grew 10%, slightly below Wall Street estimates.

Stock went down as much as 25% in after-hours trading after the report came out.

A number of factors may be to blame for Netflix’s loss in subscribers.

Growth started slowing down in 2021.

Netflix believed that was due to rising competition among streaming services.

It also believes password sharing, slow economic growth, increasing inflation and even pulling out of Russia may be to blame for the subscriber loss.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine