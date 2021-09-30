Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

National school board group asks Biden for help dealing with threats

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Elementary school students sit on board a school bus after attending in-person classes at school in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Several Illinois schools will go to virtual remote learning after Thanksgiving weekend as COVID-19 cases soar. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:43:45-04

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent a letter to President Biden asking for help to “stop threats and acts of violence against public schoolchildren, public school board members, and other public school district officials and educators.”

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” says the letter, which is signed by NSBA President Viola M. Garcia and NSBA interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven.

The organization is asking for federal law enforcement to help deal with what it describes as a growing threat.

Garcia and Slaven said they made the president aware of more than 20 threats and acts of intimidation that have been targeted toward school officials.

The organization is also asking that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service “intervene against threatening letters and cyberbullying attacks that have been transmitted to students, school board members, district administrators, and other educators.”

White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki was asked about the letter Thursday.

“We’re continuing to explore what more can be done from across the administration, but again, a lot of this will be local law enforcement, and how they can help ensure these school board members feel protected," she said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!