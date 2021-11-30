National Guard members could lose pay if they don't get COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the National Guard are at risk of losing pay if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a memo obtained by NBC News, unvaccinated members of the National Guard will not be able to participate in drills in training.

Non-participation would also result in a loss of credit for time served, NBC News reported.

The memo was in response to the governor of Oklahoma, who reportedly said the National Guard cannot force members to get the vaccine.

Military.com reports that that about 40% of the state's Army Gaursdsmen are vaccinated and 89% of its Air National Guard members

are in compliance with the vaccine mandate.

The Army Guardsmen have until June 2022 to become compliant. The Air Force National Guard has a much sooner deadline. Members must show proof of vaccination by Thursday.