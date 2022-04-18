Mushroom hunter finds body of young boy in Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a young boy who was found dead in a wooded area over the weekend.

Police said a mushroom hunter located the body Saturday night.

Investigators have not been able to determine the identity of the young boy. He's described as a young Black male between the ages of five and eight years old. The child was approximately four feet tall and had a slim build.

Investigators believe the boy died within the last week.

The cause of the child's death will be determined by the coroner.

This story was originally reported by Katie Cox on wrtv.com.