Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

Hans Pennink/AP
A moving van drives away from the governor's mansion in Albany as workers were seen carrying out boxes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office, Friday Aug. 20, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman to be New York’s governor when Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Cuomo Sexual Harassment
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 20, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. — Moving vans were at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday. Workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to officially leave office Monday.

As Cuomo is busy moving out, his lawyer has again attacked the accuracy of the report that led to his resignation.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin claimed in an online briefing Friday that the report contained omissions and errors.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office has defended the report and says survivors of sexual harassment should not be further traumatized by attacks and lies.

New York lawmakers agreed to drop the impeachment proceedings after Cuomo decided to resign. However, they have been investigating the governor's conduct and plan on issuing a report.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over for Cuomo on Tuesday.

