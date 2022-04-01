Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

More than 430,000 jobs added in March, marking new low in unemployment rate

April Jobs Report economy now hiring
Tony Dejak/AP
A man walks out of a Marc’s Store, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
April Jobs Report economy now hiring
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:13:20-04

431,000 jobs were added in March, according to numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The added jobs brought the unemployment rate down to a pandemic-era low of 3.6%.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that people are making more money and finding better jobs, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

Economists had estimated that more jobs would be added in March.

Job growth was especially strong in the leisure and hospitality sector, as well as in professional and business services.

Hourly wages increased 0.4% from the previous month, which is about what economists expected.

The average hourly pay is about 5.6% higher than it was one year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine