Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Money disagreement resolved over LGBTQ books at Mississippi library

Library Funds Withheld LGBTQ Books
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - A public library in Ridgeland, Miss., is on track to receive full funding as of April 2022 after the city and the Madison County Library System resolved a dispute. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Library Funds Withheld LGBTQ Books
Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:19:52-04

A Mississippi library is on track to receive its full budget, months after a mayor threatened to withhold money because the library displayed LGBTQ books for young readers.

Ridgeland and the Madison County Library System agreed this week to end the dispute. They said in a joint statement that libraries should present "all points of view." The Madison County Library System director, Tonja Johnson, said in January that Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said he would withhold $110,000 from the Ridgeland Library because he received complaints about LGBTQ books.

The Republican mayor said, "sexual connotations are not appropriate for children when they enter the library."

The city of Ridgeland and the Madison County Library System said in a statement, “Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Our libraries are a repository of knowledge and culture, providing far more than access to books.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine