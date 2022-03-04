MLB players start fund for stadium workers impacted by lockout

The union representing Major League Baseball players has launched a $1 million fund to help workers impacted by the lockout.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league has canceled opening day after the union unanimously rejected the owners' “best and final” offer.

The union says the money will be distributed to stadium workers and others who are facing financial hardship "through no fault of their own."

"There are a lot of people who make our game great. Many aren't seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games," MLBPA Executive Board leaders Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Manfred said the first two series of the season were also canceled which will now see the schedule go from 162 games to likely 156 games, at most.

Players have been locked out of MLB facilities since Dec. 2, when a collective bargaining agreement between players and owners expired. Both sides did not meet until Jan. 13, when owners gave their first offer.

Players and owners have been at odds over several key issues, including luxury tax thresholds for teams with high player salaries, a potential rule that would require teams to spend a certain amount each year on player salaries, arbitration eligibility and potential changes to league revenue sharing among teams.