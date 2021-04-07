Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Missing Fort Bliss soldier found safe and unharmed, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Juan Carlos LLorca/AP
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2014 file photo shows cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)
Fort Bliss
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:46:35-04

EL PASO, Texas — A missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found safe, the El Paso Police Department confirmed.

According to police, Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma returned to her residence Wednesday and was unharmed.

Moctezuma was last seen in downtown El Paso late Sunday night, according to a Facebook post by Fort Bliss.

According to KFOX14, Moctezuma's family last heard from her Easter Sunday.

She was also unaccounted for during a morning formation on Tuesday, the media outlet reported.

No other details about her return were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources