Minnesota teen recognized for saving life in drive-thru

A 15-year old Minnesota girl is being hailed a hero.

Sydney Raley noticed a customer at the McDonald's she works at choking in the drive-thru.

She jumped through the window and performed the Heimlich with the help of another customer.

When Eden Prairie police arrived, they gave her $100 for the good deed.

She is now being recognized internationally for her heroism, receiving mail from Hong Kong to London.

The 15-year-old also received a $250 check from owner Paul Ostergaard's franchisee.

"Honestly, it still feels like it's a dream. Not even two weeks ago, no one noticed me," Raley said. "It feels like, Peter Parker, I guess you could say it is a good reference."