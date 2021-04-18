Minnesota authorities respond to deadly police-involved shooting in Minneapolis suburb

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Another police department in the Minneapolis area is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Sunday afternoon, officials in the suburb of Burnsville said they were investigating the shooting death of a carjacking suspect.

Around 3 p.m. CT, officers in Burnsville, about 10 miles south of Minneapolis, discovered a car with stolen plates. The suspect later crashed the car. Officers then were notified that the suspect, identified only as a white man in his 20s, then carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

The statement from police says while officers were chasing the suspect, he fired shots at them before crashing this second car. The man reportedly continued to fire shots at officers and multiple officers returned fire.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation and says all officers involved were wearing body cameras at the time.

This shooting death comes a day before closing arguments are scheduled in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd. It also comes after a week of nightly protests after the deadly police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in another Minneapolis suburb, Brooklyn Center.