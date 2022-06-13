Milestone birthday for Colorado artist sets the bar high

BOULDER, Colo. — Only smiles surround Helen Davis, a Boulder artist who could double as a comedian.

Davis has lived in Colorado since 1948 and in Boulder since 1960. As she's watched the city change over the decades, she's also gathered several groups of friends, drawn to her magnetic personality.

“Helen is a force to be reckoned with. She speaks her mind," said Carol Watkins, who met Davis in the early 90s. “It's her energy. Her energy is just exuberant. I mean, at 99 years old."

Davis' 99th birthday was on May 31.

Before that, she was out to lunch with Watkins and other friends when she mentioned she would like to fly in a glider plane.

Watkins and other friends chipped in to buy Davis a flight at Mile High Gliding as a present.

“I don't know what I expected, but I loved every minute of it," Davis said after the flight. “Next year, I'll be back if I'm still around.”

Her friends say Davis stays young because of her busy social schedule and her constant creation of art.

“I love her," Watkins said. "I feel like I wouldn't be who I am today without her.”

After the flight, Davis' friends were waiting for sweets and songs for her birthday. Davis shows no signs of slowing down, saying she would like to go parasailing next.

Collette Bordelon at KMGH first reported this story.