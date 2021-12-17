Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Michigan men charged for stealing from vehicles, homes of Kentucky tornado victims

items.[0].image.alt
SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
courtroom
Posted at 4:04 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 16:14:28-05

PRINCETON, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky said four Michigan men were arrested after they allegedly stole property from homes damaged by tornadoes.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police Department made the announcement Friday.

Authorities say they also stole from vehicles in the Princeton area.

On Thursday, detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms.

The detectives noticed four male subjects and approached them for questioning which revealed they had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.

Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton both of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Sevon E. Gowen of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine, and promoting contraband first degree.

Brandon L. Ransbottom of Bronson, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

Web staff at WLEX first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!