Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

Matt Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2002, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., addresses the crowd during a President Donald Trump campaign rally at the Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Fla. Before Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Gaetz Investigation
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 15:11:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida politician who is a central figure in the federal sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

In a plea agreement filed Friday in court in Orlando, Florida, Joel Greenberg admits he paid an underage girl to have sex with him and other unidentified men.

Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to six federal charges during a court appearance on Monday.

His cooperation as a close associate of the Florida congressman signals a significant escalation in the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

The plea agreement doesn't mention Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma